Deshhit: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait talked about tractor march

|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 12:08 AM IST
Farmers Protest update: 6 days have passed since the movement, the fourth round of important talks between the Center and the farmers will start at 6 pm in Chandigarh. A decision will also be taken on the next stand against the government. Bharatiya Kisan Union has called for a tractor march on 21 February.

