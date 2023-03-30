NewsVideos
Deshhit: Fugitive Amritpal is trying to escape to Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
Big news is coming out quoting the sources. Fugitive Amritpal is trying to escape to Pakistan. He is constantly trying to get in touch with Pakistan and ISI.

