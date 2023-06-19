NewsVideos
Deshhit: Grand welcome of 'Modi' in America...Pakistan will die of shock!

Jun 19, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave on his American tour on June 20. Bowler Pakistan has an evil eye on PM Modi's visit. Pakistan is worried about Modi's visit. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, PM Modi will do yoga at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

