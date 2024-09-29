videoDetails

Deshhit: Himanta Biswa Sarma Challenges Rahul Gandhi!

Sonam | Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 11:44 PM IST

Elections in Haryana have reached a very interesting turn. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has arrived in Haryana fully prepared to take on Congress for BJP. It seems that the contest is directly between Congress and BJP. Himanta attacked Congress in his usual style.. Not only this, along with challenging Rahul Gandhi, he has also made Babar enter Haryana.. Today Himanta was roaring in a special way in the battle of Haryana