Deshhit: If Modi comes in 2024, Pakistan will be in plight, India will have PoK । PM Modi । Putin. News

|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
News published in a Pakistani newspaper has warned the Pakistani government. Praising India, the Pakistani newspaper Friday Times said that if Modi comes again in 2024, Pakistan will be in plight. It has also been said in the article published in this newspaper that the difference in power between India and Pakistan is continuously increasing. India will take an aggressive stand on PoK in the coming times. Along with this, it has also been published in the newspaper that India is far ahead of Pakistan in terms of education, development technology, and FDI.
DNA: DNA test of atonement sponsored by CM Shivraj, the 'sin' will be washed away by washing the victim's feet
DNA: DNA test of atonement sponsored by CM Shivraj, the 'sin' will be washed away by washing the victim's feet
Baat Pate Ki: Camera found in girls toilet, Bajrang Dal workers washed away the principal
Baat Pate Ki: Camera found in girls toilet, Bajrang Dal workers washed away the principal
Baat Pate Ki: Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's Hanuman Katha in Delhi. Before this, the Kalash Yatra was taken out.
Baat Pate Ki: Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's Hanuman Katha in Delhi. Before this, the Kalash Yatra was taken out.
Delhi: Rahul Gandhi meets Sharad Pawar at his residence amid political crisis in NCP
Delhi: Rahul Gandhi meets Sharad Pawar at his residence amid political crisis in NCP
“Organisation is intact, all state committees are with Sharad Pawar…” says PC Chacko after NCP meeting
“Organisation is intact, all state committees are with Sharad Pawar…” says PC Chacko after NCP meeting
