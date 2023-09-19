trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664560
Deshhit: Indian Army killed terrorist Uzair Khan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
Anantnag Encounter update: Indian Army killed 2 terrorists including Uzair in Kokernag, Anantnag. The army attacked the place where Uzair Khan was hiding. After this Pakistan is shaken.
