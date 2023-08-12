trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648270
Deshhit: Indian Army started military exercise in Rajasthan! Shehbaz's sleepless nights

|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
India's Air Force has given a strong message to Pakistan and China by deploying MiG-29 in Kashmir, while the Indian Army has shown the trailer of India's strength to Pakistan by performing a mighty performance on the Pakistan border adjacent to Rajasthan. Pakistan will surely be shocked to see the pictures of the maneuvers of Indian forces before August 15… because the power of Indian tanks and the courage of Indian soldiers are no less than a shock for the Pakistani army facing poverty.

