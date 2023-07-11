trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634178
Deshhit: India's digital strike on POK, Gilgit started appearing in Jammu-Kashmir in Twitter tagging

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
Deshhit: India has done digital strike on POK, Gilgit has started appearing in Jammu-Kashmir in Twitter tagging. The location of Gilgit Baltistan has been changed to India on Twitter. The people of Pakistan are calling it a part of India's POK withdrawal campaign.
