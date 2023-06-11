NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: IPL of politics started before 2024! PM Modi will be heavy on all

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 08:32 PM IST
Less than a year is left for the 2024 elections. In such a situation, AAP's grand rally was held today at the historic Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has strongly attacked PM Modi and the central government. So in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot has unveiled the statue of his father today.

All Videos

Fans got angry on Virat Kohli after a crushing defeat... Trolled on Instagram
9:52
Fans got angry on Virat Kohli after a crushing defeat... Trolled on Instagram
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Criticized PM Modi Over Centre's Ordinance
4:26
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Criticized PM Modi Over Centre's Ordinance
Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Effects Seen At Coastal Areas Of Dwarka, Visitors Encountering Issues
3:26
Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Effects Seen At Coastal Areas Of Dwarka, Visitors Encountering Issues
WTC 2023 Final: Australia Wins WTC Final Beating India By 209 Runs | Zee News English
2:4
WTC 2023 Final: Australia Wins WTC Final Beating India By 209 Runs | Zee News English
Amit Shah's attack on Congress during Tamil Nadu visit
1:29
Amit Shah's attack on Congress during Tamil Nadu visit

Trending Videos

9:52
Fans got angry on Virat Kohli after a crushing defeat... Trolled on Instagram
4:26
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Criticized PM Modi Over Centre's Ordinance
3:26
Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Effects Seen At Coastal Areas Of Dwarka, Visitors Encountering Issues
2:4
WTC 2023 Final: Australia Wins WTC Final Beating India By 209 Runs | Zee News English
1:29
Amit Shah's attack on Congress during Tamil Nadu visit
Deshhit,general election 2024,Lok Sabha Election 2024,Election 2024,Lok Sabha Elections 2024,General Elections 2024,indian general election 2024,2024 elections,2024 Lok Sabha Elections,2024 Election,2024 General Elections,2024 General Election,2024 Lok Sabha election,loksabha election 2024,2024 election prediction,pm modi on general elections 2024,2024 loksabha elections,2024 general elections news,2024 general election news,2024 general election india,