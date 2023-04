videoDetails

Deshhit: Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh is in constant touch with Pakistan and ISI

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 12:08 AM IST

Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh is in constant contact with Pakistan and ISI. Security agencies are constantly getting inputs about this. After which the strictness on the border has been increased. According to sources, Amritpal may run away to Pakistan by joining a religious group.