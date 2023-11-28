trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692922
Deshhit: Khalistani Protesters Heckle Indian Envoy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 02:30 AM IST
The conspiracy of Khalistanis, about 13 thousand kilometers away from India, has failed. Khalistani terrorists tried to misbehave with the Indian Ambassador in New York, America. Supporters of Khalistani terrorist Pannu tried to misbehave with Taranjit Sandhu there.
