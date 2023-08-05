trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645182
Deshhit: Last Warning to Shehbaz on Modi's Kashmir!

|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 08:28 PM IST
टूरिज्म के साथ कश्मीर में और भी बहुत कुछ बदल चुका है...अब लाल चौक पर चौबीसों घंटे तिरंगा लहराता है...अलगाववाद से हटकर..अब नये कश्मीर में धार्मिक सद्भाव है.. सिनेमा है...और सबसे जरूरी बात...कश्मीरियों का भविष्य भी अब सुरक्षित है

