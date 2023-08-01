trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643399
Deshhit: Listen-listen-listen! Terrorist Pakistan has been sold... Shahbaz arrived with a bowl

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 09:13 PM IST
Shahbaz made a big mistake while offering talks today.. Shahbaz said that there have been 3 wars between the two countries.. However, after 1947, 1965 and 1971, the Kargil war took place in 1999..that means four wars between the two countries. The wars are over..Now let us tell you the reason which forced Shahbaz Sharif to request for talks..News are coming from Pakistan that Shahbaz Sharif has sold many big companies there to foreigners. It is also possible that before the end of the year, the whole of Pakistan will bid.

