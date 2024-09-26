videoDetails

Deshhit: Mazar Jihad Allegations in MP Hospital Stir Controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 02:20 AM IST

A hospital in Madhya Pradesh is in the middle of a controversy, with accusations of ‘Mazar Jihad’ taking place on its premises. Multiple mazars have been constructed in various parts of the hospital, including near the parking area and the mortuary. Locals are concerned that this might be part of a larger plan to take over the hospital. The administration is investigating the claims and has promised to take action if necessary.