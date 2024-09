videoDetails

Deshhit: 'Mini Bangladesh' In UP?

Sonam | Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 02:12 AM IST

There is a distance of about 1700 km between UP and Bangladesh... but one thing has become common in both the places. Attack on the faith of Hindus. Although UP is under the command of CM Yogi Adityanath where there is no compromise with law and order. On the other hand, Bangladesh is burning in the hands of fundamentalists. The faith of Hindus has been attacked even today... on the other hand, the idol of Maa Kali has been vandalized in Bijnor.