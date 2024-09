videoDetails

Deshhit: Minor Boys Accused of Killing a Sadhu in Varanasi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 02:04 AM IST

In a shocking incident from Varanasi, minor boys have been accused of killing a sadhu. The crime took place in the Chetganj area, and the police have taken the juvenile suspects into custody. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has raised serious questions about the law and order situation, criticizing the Yogi government for the safety issues in the state.