Deshhit: Modi and Biden's deal confirmed... Now America will buy India's weapons

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 07:28 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left today on his official visit to America. Many important deals related to technology, weapons are going to happen between India and America. America is already giddy with the popularity of PM Modi. Now the whole of America is ready to welcome the Indian PM.

India To Acquire World's Deadliest Drone 'MQ-9 Predators'; All You Need To Know
play icon3:22
India To Acquire World's Deadliest Drone 'MQ-9 Predators'; All You Need To Know
Deshhit: Modi's 'Yogasana'...Powerful presentation of India at UN Headquarters
play icon9:41
Deshhit: Modi's 'Yogasana'...Powerful presentation of India at UN Headquarters
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said on UCC – Burke's statement is not the official statement of the party.
play icon9:15
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said on UCC – Burke's statement is not the official statement of the party.
Taal Thok Ke: AIMIM spokesperson said – you only talk about the problems of Muslim women
play icon7:10
Taal Thok Ke: AIMIM spokesperson said – you only talk about the problems of Muslim women
Taal Thok Ke: Deepak Chaurasia stopped speaking of AIMIM spokesperson
play icon9:34
Taal Thok Ke: Deepak Chaurasia stopped speaking of AIMIM spokesperson

