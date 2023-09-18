trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664126
Deshhit: Modi government will give this gift to the MPs coming to the new Parliament tomorrow

|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 08:46 PM IST
Deshhit: From tomorrow the special session of Parliament will start in the new building of Parliament, this building will become history. Modi government is going to give this gift tomorrow to the MPs coming to the new Parliament. In this gift, a copy of the Constitution will be given to the MPs.
