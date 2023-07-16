trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636397
Deshhit: Muslim country is proud of Modi's visit! 'Dollar' was chased away and 'Rupee' was adopted

Jul 16, 2023
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Egypt after visiting America. After which now PM Modi has gone to UAE after France. Modi is being felicitated tremendously in Muslim countries. So there now trade between UAE and India will be done in rupees and not in dollars.
