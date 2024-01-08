trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707568
Deshhit: ‘Never asked them' China on India-Maldives row

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 11:59 PM IST
China on India-Maldives row: Even though Maldives President Moizzu has suspended three of his ministers and officers for making indecent statements against Prime Minister Modi and India, this has not calmed the anger of India and Indians against Maldives. China also reacted to India-Maldives row.

Deshhit: Pakistan reacts to India-Maldives Row
Deshhit: Pakistan reacts to India-Maldives Row
DNA: Why American Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing Photos goes viral?
DNA: Why American Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing Photos goes viral?
DNA: Maldives on backfoot from #BoycottMaldives
DNA: Maldives on backfoot from #BoycottMaldives
Maldives' pro-India leaders slam 'hateful' remarks by minister
Maldives' pro-India leaders slam 'hateful' remarks by minister
DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy
DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy

