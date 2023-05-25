NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: New identity of the nation, why is the opposition worried?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 07:56 PM IST
PM Modi was abroad for several days and a political controversy arose in the country regarding the inauguration of the new building of Parliament. As soon as he landed at the Delhi airport this morning, the PM tried to hold up a mirror to the opposition parties, who have announced a boycott of the May 28 event.

