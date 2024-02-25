trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725016
Deshhit: Pakistan advances work on gas pipeline project with Iran

|Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 09:56 PM IST
Deshhit: Islamabad has started completing the first phase of the 80-km IP gas pipeline project within its territory to avoid a possible $18 billion fine. But after this America can impose sanctions on Pakistan. In such a situation, Pakistan will not even get the loan from IMF. That means for Pakistan there is a well on one side and a ditch on the other side. On the other hand, it is also being said that Pakistan, which is scared after Iran's surgical strike, has taken this step to pacify Iran. India had already withdrawn from this pipeline project because of Pakistan.

