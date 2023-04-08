NewsVideos
Deshhit: Pakistan is at risk of default!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 09:56 PM IST
Pakistan is stuck in the deep quagmire of crisis. The danger of bankruptcy is looming. Pakistan has only a few days left. No power in the world can save him from a setback and then bankruptcy.

