Deshhit: Pakistan is scared of this dangerous missile of India!

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 09:46 PM IST
India on Thursday successfully test-fired the new-generation ballistic missile 'Agni Prime' from an island off the Odisha coast, triggering an uproar in Pakistan. On the other hand, the Government of Pakistan has given its Roosevelt Hotel on lease in New York. With this money, Shahbaz Sharif will be able to run the expenses of Islamabad for a few more days.

