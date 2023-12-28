trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703839
Deshhit: Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi Arrest Video Viral

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
Deshhit: Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was produced in Rawalpindi court today. Qureshi has said that he was physically and mentally tortured in jail. Let us tell you that after getting bail, Qureshi was again taken into custody. It is being told that Qureshi was pushed and taken away as if he was a dreaded prisoner. Shah Mahmood Qureshi spread a lot of propaganda against India

