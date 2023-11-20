trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690459
Deshhit: Pakistan upset over Australia Victory!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
People in Pakistan are upset over India's defeat in the World Cup final. After India's defeat, Pakistanis are also heartbroken. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the dressing room of the Indian team to meet the players of Team India and hugged Shami.
