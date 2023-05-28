NewsVideos
Deshhit: PM 'Modi' announcement of unbroken India from the new parliament...the whole 'Pakistan' will be disintegrated

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the new Parliament House of the country today. A glimpse of ancient and modern India has been seen in the new Parliament House. A map of united India has been installed in the new Parliament of the country. This picture has created a stir in Pakistan.

