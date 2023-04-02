NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: PoK gives a big blow to Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
The PoK assembly has approved what Home Minister Amit Shah said. Amit Shah had said that the Sharda Peeth corridor should also be opened on the lines of the Kartarpur corridor.

