Deshhit: Pok is ours, says Amit Shah

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 03:44 AM IST
Amit Shah On PoK: Amit Shah's announcement is going on in Pakistan for the last 24 hours..Yesterday Amit Shah announced in the Parliament to merge PoK with India. That news from Delhi reached straight across the border to Islamabad
