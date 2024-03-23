Advertisement
Deshhit: Politics Sparks Over Lok Sabha Election 2024

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 09:04 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Deshhit - After the announcement of the dates of Lok Sabha Election 2024, the stir in politics has intensified. The game of defection dominates the equations of the Grand Alliance. From Bihar to Maharashtra and from Gujarat to Himachal, see how politics is heating up between NDA and Grand Alliance, see this report...

