Deshhit: Preparation of Yogi.. No riot in UP!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 09:42 PM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's statement has come after Atiq Ahmed's murder. Yogi said that now the mafia cannot threaten. Now riots don't happen in UP, now the time has come to fear the mafia, not the public.