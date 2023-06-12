NewsVideos
Deshhit: Preparations are on to end Pak-China! India suddenly intensified maneuvers

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
India has become a super power by increasing its military powers. The Indian Army is continuously getting stronger on sea, sky and land. India has now increased its maneuvers. This step of India has created an atmosphere of tension in Pakistan and China.

