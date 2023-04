videoDetails

Deshhit: Procession taken out in Hooghly on the occasion Hanuman Jayanti

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:02 AM IST

A procession has been taken out in Hooghly, Bengal today on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. During this, the youths had taken swords in their hands. Although this yatra has been taken out in a peaceful manner and no untoward incident has been reported.