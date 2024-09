videoDetails

Deshhit: Protests Over Sanjauli Mosque Spread to Kullu

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 02:28 AM IST

The anger sparked by the Sanjauli mosque in Shimla has now reached Kullu, where another mosque has come under scrutiny from Hindu organizations, who deem it illegal. While the Kullu administration does not support this claim, Hindu groups have taken to the streets, forcing a shutdown in the city till noon.