Deshhit: 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogan Shouters Now Under Yogi's Radar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 02:36 AM IST

Those who shouted the 'Sar Tan Se Juda' slogans and displayed posters of a Pakistani radical cleric on UP's streets are now under Yogi's radar. The police have already taken action against many, and those remaining will soon face consequences.