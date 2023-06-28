NewsVideos
Deshhit: 'Shahbaz''s bowler government demolished ancestral house of 'Hindu' MP

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
Hindu's in Pakistan: What a punishment it is to be a Hindu in Pakistan! The salvation of this has been shown to the world by the Shahbaz government. Now the house of Lal Chandra Malhi, who was close to Imran Khan and MP from PTI, has been demolished by the Shahbaz government with a bulldozer.

