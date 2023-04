videoDetails

Deshhit: Six big revelations on the murder of Mafia Atiq and Ashraf!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 10:56 PM IST

On Saturday night, 3 assailants who reached the hospital in the guise of media persons fired 18 bullets one after the other and killed Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed. The three shooters who killed Atiq and Ashraf are residents of UP. The way he carried out the murder, questions are being raised as to who is his boss.