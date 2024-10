videoDetails

Deshhit: SP Leader Caught in Power Theft Scandal in UP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 22, 2024, 02:16 AM IST

After the infamous theft controversy involving Akhilesh Yadav, another scandal has surfaced in UP. This time, a Samajwadi Party leader from Sambhal district has been accused of power theft. The incident took place at the SP office, where electricity theft was detected, leading to a formal complaint being filed against the SP leader by the electricity department.