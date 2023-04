videoDetails

Deshhit: Stir in Pakistan before Bilawal Bhutto's visit to India

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhuttu is coming to India for the first time in 7 years. Bilawal will come to Goa next month in May. There has been a stir in Pakistan before Bilawal's visit to India. According to the information, Bilawal Bhutto has sought time to meet PM Modi.