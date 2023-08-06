trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645519
Deshhit: The stone figure found in ASI survey in Gyanvapi is 'Swayambhu Lord Shiva'!

|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 08:48 PM IST
Deshhit: Regarding the ASI survey going on for three days in Gyanvapi, it is reported from the sources that ASI has found a stone figure there. Now ASI is checking from the basement with modern machines. Today the ASI team conducted the survey by blowing whistle in the dome.

