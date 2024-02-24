trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724648
Deshhit: UP govt cancels police constable recruitment exam

|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 06:48 PM IST
Deshhit: Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam paper leaked in UP. There was a huge uproar. The candidates were disappointed and disappointed. Had come out to demonstrate on the streets. At the same time, politics also reached its peak. Meanwhile, today the Yogi government of UP, showing strictness against those who are playing with the future of the youth, has canceled this examination so that these youth get a chance to appear in the examination again.

