videoDetails

Deshhit: UP Police brings Atiq Ahmed to Naini Jail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 08:24 PM IST

Don Atiq Ahmed reached Naini Jail after traveling for about 24 hours. He has been imprisoned here before. Atiq's son Ali is also imprisoned in this jail. In the Umesh Yadav case, he will now be produced in the court on Tuesday.