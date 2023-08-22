trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652376
Deshhit: Vikram Pragyan on Moon, Vedpuran on Earth, Jai Somnath on Earth

|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
ISRO chief S. Somnath considers the knowledge of Vedas most important for his every mission... Let us tell you that the hero of ISRO's Chandrayaan mission... S. Somnath has great faith in Indian culture, Vedas, Puranas and the power of God. Somnath's father was a teacher of Hindi language, due to which he was interested in the moon, stars and space since childhood. Explain that with the landing on the moon, India will create history in space. Explain that with the success of Chandrayaan-3, the world's trust in Indian scientists and ISRO will increase.
