Deshhit: Watch Exclusive Report on First Day ASI Survey of Bhojshala

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 09:06 PM IST
Bhojshala ASI Survey: Deshhit - ASI has started a survey from today to find out the truth whether Bhojshala in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh is a temple or a mosque. Scientific survey has been started on the orders of the court and the report will have to be filed in 6 weeks. The Hindu side says that Bhojshala is a temple and the Muslim side is claiming it to be a mosque. Watch this report to see what happened in the survey on the first day.

