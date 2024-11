videoDetails

DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 09, 2024, 12:06 AM IST

The All India Ulama Board has extended its support to the Mahavikas Aghadi for government formation, with certain conditions. The board has promised to support and campaign for Mahavikas Aghadi candidates if these conditions are met.