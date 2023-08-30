trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655676
Deshhit: What is called Super Blue Moon, both Purnima and Super Moon are same?

|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
Deshhit: What is called Super Blue Moon? Full moon is called Super Moon. Let us tell you that on the day of full moon, the Moon appears 14 times bigger than the Earth, because on that day the distance between the Earth and the Moon is the least. It is not at all true that the size of the Moon increases more than the Earth, it simply looks 14 times larger than the Earth
