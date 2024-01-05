trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706592
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Who are Somalia's pirates?

Sonam|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 08:38 PM IST
Follow Us
Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy warship INS Chennai has reached the hijacked ship MV Leela near Somalia coast near Norfolk. The Indian crew on board the ship is safe and the Marine Commandos are ready for Marcos operation. There were 15 Indians on board the Liberian-flagged ship that was hijacked off the coast of Somalia. Know who are the pirates of Somalia?

All Videos

China on PM Modi Lakshadweep Visit: मोदी की तस्वीर आज चीन भी देख रहा है!
Play Icon3:5
China on PM Modi Lakshadweep Visit: मोदी की तस्वीर आज चीन भी देख रहा है!
West Bengal ED Attack News: 'Democracy failing again,' says BJP
Play Icon7:29
West Bengal ED Attack News: 'Democracy failing again,' says BJP
VIRAL VIDEO : New Zealand Politician Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke's Powerful Speech Resonates Globally
Play Icon0:46
VIRAL VIDEO : New Zealand Politician Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke's Powerful Speech Resonates Globally
Cabinet approves to name Ayodhya Airport as Maharishi Valmiki International Airport
Play Icon4:37
Cabinet approves to name Ayodhya Airport as Maharishi Valmiki International Airport
Shilpa Shetty, Siddharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Rohit Shetty Set to Shine at Today's Trailer Launch
Play Icon0:15
Shilpa Shetty, Siddharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Rohit Shetty Set to Shine at Today's Trailer Launch

Trending Videos

China on PM Modi Lakshadweep Visit: मोदी की तस्वीर आज चीन भी देख रहा है!
play icon3:5
China on PM Modi Lakshadweep Visit: मोदी की तस्वीर आज चीन भी देख रहा है!
West Bengal ED Attack News: 'Democracy failing again,' says BJP
play icon7:29
West Bengal ED Attack News: 'Democracy failing again,' says BJP
VIRAL VIDEO : New Zealand Politician Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke's Powerful Speech Resonates Globally
play icon0:46
VIRAL VIDEO : New Zealand Politician Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke's Powerful Speech Resonates Globally
Cabinet approves to name Ayodhya Airport as Maharishi Valmiki International Airport
play icon4:37
Cabinet approves to name Ayodhya Airport as Maharishi Valmiki International Airport
Shilpa Shetty, Siddharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Rohit Shetty Set to Shine at Today's Trailer Launch
play icon0:15
Shilpa Shetty, Siddharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Rohit Shetty Set to Shine at Today's Trailer Launch
somalia ship hijack,News,ship hijack news today,Indian ship hijacked,somalia ship hijacked,Latest News,Ship Hijacked,india-bound ship hijacked,cargo ship with 15 indians on board hijacked near somalia,Breaking News,ship hijack news,cargo ship hijack,Indian Navy,navy monitors hijacked ship near somalia live,navy action hijacked ship somalia,India news,indians hijacked in somalia,india bound ship hijacked,somalia hijacked ship video,who are somalia pirates,