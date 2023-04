videoDetails

Deshhit: Who hatched the conspiracy in Sasaram and Nalanda?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 07:16 PM IST

The political tussle over the violence that erupted in Bihar is intensifying. Violence broke out simultaneously in 5 districts of Bihar after the Shobha Yatra of Ram Navami. Even today the situation in Sasaram has not become normal. BJP intensified the attacks by calling Nitish Kumar a failure.