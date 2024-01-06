trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706888
Deshhit: Why Red Sea Important For India Marine Commandos?

|Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 08:40 PM IST
Deshhit: 15 Indians Rescued Hijacked Ship Update: Marcos commando arrived with INS Chennai for operation and Indian Navy rescued 21 people safely from the ship. The video of the rescue has surfaced. In this, the people taken hostage are thanking the Navy. These people also raised slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai. Indian Navy warship INS Chennai reached the hijacked ship MV Leela off Somalia coast near Norfolk and MARCOS commandos conducted the operation. The pirates fled the ship after seeing the Marcos commando operation.

