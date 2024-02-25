trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724985
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Why West Bengal Police Stopped Independent Fact Finding Team Going To Sandeshkhali?

|Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 07:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Deshhit: Women were harassed in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. Today the fact finding team wanted to go to Sandeshkhali to know the complete truth. The police did not let the truth be known, rather arrested the same team for a few hours. While Sandeshkhali's villain Sheikh Shahjahan is absconding for the last 50 days, the police has not been able to catch him yet. The question is, what is the truth that Mamata government wants to hide, for which the Bengal Police is standing on the way to Sandeshkhali and preventing the truth from being known.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: 'Student's father gives two lakh rupees...',says Anurag Bhadouria in debate
Play Icon08:21
Taal Thok Ke: 'Student's father gives two lakh rupees...',says Anurag Bhadouria in debate
CM Yogi's big statement on UP constable paper leak
Play Icon07:27
CM Yogi's big statement on UP constable paper leak
Big meeting of BJP for Lok Sabha elections
Play Icon02:13
Big meeting of BJP for Lok Sabha elections
Badhir News: 'Zero tolerance policy towards those who...',says CM Yogi on Paper Leak
Play Icon04:59
Badhir News: 'Zero tolerance policy towards those who...',says CM Yogi on Paper Leak
'Even Ravana's ego could not last...', Says Arvind kejriwal
Play Icon01:34
'Even Ravana's ego could not last...', Says Arvind kejriwal

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: 'Student's father gives two lakh rupees...',says Anurag Bhadouria in debate
play icon8:21
Taal Thok Ke: 'Student's father gives two lakh rupees...',says Anurag Bhadouria in debate
CM Yogi's big statement on UP constable paper leak
play icon7:27
CM Yogi's big statement on UP constable paper leak
Big meeting of BJP for Lok Sabha elections
play icon2:13
Big meeting of BJP for Lok Sabha elections
Badhir News: 'Zero tolerance policy towards those who...',says CM Yogi on Paper Leak
play icon4:59
Badhir News: 'Zero tolerance policy towards those who...',says CM Yogi on Paper Leak
'Even Ravana's ego could not last...', Says Arvind kejriwal
play icon1:34
'Even Ravana's ego could not last...', Says Arvind kejriwal