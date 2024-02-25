videoDetails

Deshhit: Why West Bengal Police Stopped Independent Fact Finding Team Going To Sandeshkhali?

| Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 07:50 PM IST

Deshhit: Women were harassed in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. Today the fact finding team wanted to go to Sandeshkhali to know the complete truth. The police did not let the truth be known, rather arrested the same team for a few hours. While Sandeshkhali's villain Sheikh Shahjahan is absconding for the last 50 days, the police has not been able to catch him yet. The question is, what is the truth that Mamata government wants to hide, for which the Bengal Police is standing on the way to Sandeshkhali and preventing the truth from being known.